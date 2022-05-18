Truter believes he's passed audition for Usuthu job

AmaZulu interim coach Brandon Truter feels he has done enough to get a permanent coaching job at the KwaZulu-Natal-based side.

In six matches he has been in charge of since taking over from Benni McCarthy in March, Truter guided Usuthu to three victories and three draws without conceding a goal in the DStv Premiership.

Those results saw Usuthu move to sixth on the log table and have secured a place in next season’s MTN8 competition.

“I’ve enjoyed it so far, there is massive support from everybody at the club and the players have responded as well,” Truter told the media in Durban yesterday.

“I’m really happy with the progress we have made so far. If given the opportunity, I will grab it with both hands.

“The president [Sandile Zungu] knows what I feel. I made it clear when I came in that I’m interested in the job, so I would also like to have interviews as well.”

Truter added that he is confident that he will get the job as they are set to have a meeting with chairman Zungu before the end of the week.

“The meeting will still happen, but the club is in the process of planning for three seasons at the moment. Setting up camps ... and I’m part of that process as I’m in the discussions at the moment, which is good for me,” he said.

“It’s a positive, but I still have to sit down with the president and the board members this week and hopefully, we will have the answer going forward.”

With AmaZulu to play Golden Arrows in their final match of the season at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, Truter said they plan to finish the season on a high.

“Very important game; it is a derby and we want the bragging rights of the province. Also, we want to finish the season on a high as well.

“There is a possibility of us running for Q-Innovation if not mistaken, but there is a lot to play for still.

“We have secured the top eight competition, so the pressure is off from the boys. We will play with freedom and enjoyment, but definitely, we want to end on a high.”

Saturday's fixtures (all at 3pm)

Maritzburg v Baroka, Harry Gwala; Chiefs v Swallows, FNB; Stellenbosch v CPT City, Danie Craven; AmaZulu v Arrows, Moses Mabhida; Chippa v Galaxy, Nelson Mandela Bay; Gallants v Sekhukhune, Peter Mokaba; Royal v Sundowns, Chatsworth.