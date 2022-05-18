Lack of self-control affects your thinking

The events of the year show there is little limit to what people can do to make the world a better place and sometimes a worse place. There are many who do so much and under such difficult circumstances but there are some that let us down.

A Saudi man has been charged after he drove a Maserati down Rome's Spanish Steps and did some damage. The fact that it was such an expensive car, although rented, implies more money than sense and the arrogance of driving down a set of historical steps suggests a complete lack of self-control.

Maybe it's time to reward the good more and punish the bad more too. There is so much that is good that these self-serving idiots should look for a better path to follow than the one they are on at present.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia