Du Preez happy to get Bafana recognition at last

Stellenbosch striker Ashley du Preez is pleased that the hard work he has put in this season has been noticed by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who rewarded him with a call-up.

Du Preez, who is having an outstanding season in the DStv Premiership, was named in the 37-man preliminary Bafana squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

Bafana will play against Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (in Rabat) on June 9 and Zimbabwe four days later at FNB Stadium.

The 24-year-old Du Preez said he hopes to make a cut when Broos names his final squad early next week. “It was a very difficult two seasons, but I managed to pull myself through until now,” Du Preez said.

“It was very difficult with injuries [last season], but I’m happy that I have performed the way I did as I pulled through this time around and I’m excited to be one of the players in the preliminary squad.”

Du Preez, who has been linked with a move to big teams in Gauteng next season, scored nine goals in 28 matches for Stellies this campaign and created three assists in the process.

He was outstanding when Stellies beat champions Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 at the weekend after scoring a brace.

He wants to continue with that performance in Stellies final match of the season against Cape Town City at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

“We are excited to play Cape Town City, especially since we are at home, so we must perform to our best and bring the results,” he said. “We want to continue making our supporters happy by winning this game and end the season on a high note.

“We are also looking forward to doing a double over City this season and see where we end up on the log table.”

Meanwhile, Athenkosi Mcaba is hoping to make his second call-up after he was part of the previous camp where they played France and Guinea.

"I'm excited to be called again, it was a good experience in the last camp and I will be happy if I will be called again," Mcaba told Sowetan yesterday.

"This is encouraging for me to keep on working hard and I'm so excited to be named in this preliminary squad."