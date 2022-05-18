Tuks grateful for second bite at PSL promotion

University of Pretoria defender Kaketso Majadibodu says the team must forget about the disappointment of not winning the GladAfrica Championship and focus on the PSL promotion playoffs.

Having narrowly missed out on automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership, AmaTuks will take part in the four-game promotional playoffs alongside Cape Town All Stars and the club that finishes in 15th place in the Premiership.

On the last day of the league, AmaTuks played to a goalless draw against Hungry Lions and that allowed Richards Bay to snatch the automatic promotion spot.

"We need to go home and not think about the season. Obviously it is not going to be easy, we're going to think about the games we could have done better," said Majadibodu.

"Our reality is we need to face the playoffs, we need to regroup and come back again and try to clinch the playoffs. They are very difficult, everyone will be fighting for their lives.

"We wanted to win the league but it didn't happen. Our mindset is not in the same space. We can still make it, we just need to believe. We have gone 13 games unbeaten, that's an achievement, we need to take that to the playoffs," said the former Mamelodi Sundowns defender.

As the players are on their bye week, AmaTuks head coach Tlisane Motaung understands they will need to be motivated for the playoffs after they gave it their all and fell short in the regular season.

"Our next assignment is the playoffs, we have to prepare the team," said Motaung.

"We need to uplift the boys and make them believe that we still have a chance. We are not like a club that finished fourth or fifth; we are in the playoffs and we can still fight for promotion," he said.