PSL slaps Kaizer Chiefs with another fine
Kaizer Chiefs have been slapped with another fine by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) for failing to honour their fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.
Chiefs failed to honour the matches in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak at their Naturena base.
This led to a back and forth between PSL and Amakhosi as to whether the games should be played, which the club won at an arbitration at the SA Football Association.
The PSL took arbitrator Nazeer Cassim's decision on review at the South Gauteng High Court. Chiefs, though, then lost both rescheduled games and consequently withdrew their opposition of the PSL's court review, which meant the DC against the club was reinstated.
PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said on Tuesday Chiefs have received a monetary fine of R200,000, half of which is suspended.
“Kaizer Chiefs appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of misconduct in relation to their non-fulfilment of their fixtures amid Covid-19,” Majavu said.
“The matter was put on hold pending the finalisation of an arbitration, which Kaizer Chiefs had referred the matter to.
“Upon the arbitrator ruling in their favour, I discontinued the prosecution, but later the league executive committee took the decision on review [at the high court], and they succeeded on May 10 therefore paving the way for me to proceed with the misconduct charges.
“I’m pleased to inform you that the matter was indeed duly finalised on the following basis: Chiefs pleaded guilty. They were fined an amount of R200,000 of which 50% is suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that they are not found guilty of the same offence in that period.”
Chiefs were also further instructed to pay the cost of the sittings by the PSL DC.
This fine comes four day after Chiefs were found guilty of fielding ineligible players in their DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United by the PSL on Friday.
Chiefs were also fined R200,000 for that offence, of which 50% is also suspended for 12 months.
