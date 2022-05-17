PSL slaps Kaizer Chiefs with another fine

Kaizer Chiefs have been slapped with another fine by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) for failing to honour their fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

Chiefs failed to honour the matches in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak at their Naturena base.

This led to a back and forth between PSL and Amakhosi as to whether the games should be played, which the club won at an arbitration at the SA Football Association.

The PSL took arbitrator Nazeer Cassim's decision on review at the South Gauteng High Court. Chiefs, though, then lost both rescheduled games and consequently withdrew their opposition of the PSL's court review, which meant the DC against the club was reinstated.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said on Tuesday Chiefs have received a monetary fine of R200,000, half of which is suspended.

“Kaizer Chiefs appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of misconduct in relation to their non-fulfilment of their fixtures amid Covid-19,” Majavu said.