Galaxy hoping to build on win over Sekhukhune

TS Galaxy striker Wayde Lekay has urged his teammates to show consistency to keep their hopes of survival in the DStv Premiership alive.

The Rockets will host fellow relegation strugglers Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm) on the back of a 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in their last match.

But registering successive victories has proven difficult for Galaxy this season, and with five matches remaining before the end of the campaign, Lekay said it is important that they show that consistency now.

“That’s the most important thing right now, to be consistent. You see how close the battle is at the bottom and [any] defeat and you are in danger so [we] cannot afford to relax and be happy with the one victory we had at the weekend,” Lekay explained to Sowetan yesterday.

“We have to go there and get three points, there is no time to win one and lose the other now. That’s the main thing we have been preaching – to go with the same attitude, same spirit. We can’t think of the game we won last week. It's in the past and the most important one is this one.”

Only a point separates them from 13th and 14th place, and the 24-year-old is aware a victory will see them go above the Team-of-Choice.

“Given where both teams are, I think it’s an important game and it is going to be a tough one because if we beat them we will go above them on the log,” he said.

“So for us it is an important game this weekend, there is no doubt about it. It’s amazing to have the fans back at the stadium and it is a motivator. So going home to Mbombela it will be nice to play in front of our fans but we also know that Maritzburg are coming from a loss.

“They will be coming at us and the way they lost, conceding an own goal early in the game, they will fight like a wounded tiger.”