Ex-Chelsea star Kalou: ‘Bafana need to go back to fun football’

SA is too big a football country to eat from the crumbs, and Bafana Bafana need to regain their flair and identity if they are to return to the top table of African football.

These were the views of Ivorian former African champion and Chelsea star Salomon Kalou after the draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying group stages in Randburg, Gauteng on Tuesday night.

Bafana were drawn in Group K with Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia.

“Bafana Bafana need to qualify because the most difficult thing is qualification. Once you have qualified everything is open and you have a chance,” said 36-year-old striker Kalou, winner of the Afcon in 2015.

“SA is such a big football country and I think the Bafana need to come back to a level where they belong. This qualifying campaign must take them there.”