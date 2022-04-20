Simba hit back hard at Pirates coach Ncikazi’s ‘defamatory’ criticisms

Tanzanian club Simba SC hit back at the post-match comments made by Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi after Sunday's 1-0 Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg defeat to the Buccaneers in Dar es Salaam.

In a statement signed by club CEO Barbara Gonzalez, Simba said Ncikazi's remarks were “defamatory”, unprofessional an unethical and “distasteful”, and against the spirit of an historical relationship that goes back to when Tanzania was a host of the ANC in exile during the struggle against apartheid.

The club asked for its security to be guaranteed for the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (6pm).

The statement read: “Simba Sports Club is deeply disappointed with the defamatory remarks made by Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi after their Confed Cup quarterfinal loss against us on Sunday.

“We condemn the unprofessionalism and unethical behaviour by coach Ncikazi through his remarks. As the host team, we will not tolerate slander of that kind against our country and club. As Tanzanians, we pride ourselves on providing a safe and secure environment for all activities and ensure a high standard of service is provided to all our guests.

“As their opponents we were deeply puzzled by the strange behaviour of Pirates since their arrival in Tanzania. All friendly gestures accorded to them were openly denied, starting with the vehicles provided for their logistics, and the suggested hotels in close proximity to the stadium.