Chippa official Mammila on sitting on the bench: ‘I want to coach Bafana one day’

Having cut his teeth as an administrator, Morgan Mammila has turned his attention to the dugout where he says he has the lofty ambition of becoming coach of Bafana Bafana one day.

Mammila performs the administrative duty of football manager at Eastern Cape DStv Premiership team Chippa United, but has started doubling up as assistant coach to caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies as he takes baby steps into coaching.

In a flamboyant career, Mammila previously served as CEO at Limpopo club Baroka FC when they won the Telkom Knockout in 2018, beating Orlando Pirates in the final.

Since he has sat on the bench alongside Lentjies for the past two matches, Chippa have registered a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United and a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch to move out of the relegation zone.

“The short term plan is to move this team as far away as possible from the relegation zone and the long term plan is to become Bafana Bafana coach and help the country win the Africa Cup of Nations,” Mammila told TimesLIVE.