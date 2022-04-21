×

Broos confident SA can vanquish Liberia, Zimbabwe

Bafana coach wary of Morocco threat in Afcon group

21 April 2022 - 07:20
Neville Khoza Journalist
Hugo Broos, coach of South Africa.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sees Liberia and Zimbabwe as no threat to their ambitions to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast. The Belgian reckons Morocco are the team to beat in Group K.

Broos said they would need to avoid losing to Morocco as he plans to win their group and that Zimbabwe and Liberia are beatable.

“It is clear that Morocco are the best team in our group. They were in the Afcon in January, they were eliminated by Egypt and they are a very good team,” Broos told Safa media yesterday. "I think if we want to be first in our group, we have to beat Morocco. On the other side, there is Zimbabwe.

“We played against Zimbabwe during the qualifiers for the World Cup. We know them very well, we played two times against them last year [won 1-0 at home and drew 0-0 away], and so they are a tough team. But this is a team we have to beat.”

The 70-year-old is targeting 12 points from both Morocco and Zimbabwe as he feels that should guarantee him a first-place finish in their group. “We are better than we were a few months ago. So, I think if we can beat them twice, it will be [a] very good [outcome] for us,” he said.

“Liberia, for me, are a team I don’t know yet. I don’t know the players, so it is up to us in the coming weeks to look at their games. Maybe Liberia are the weakest team in the group. But it is always dangerous to underestimate an opponent. So for that, first of all, we are going to look at their games, their last few games, see how good they are."

With the qualifiers set to start in June, Broos added that there would be players he would be watching with the possibility of calling them. “There are players we know, there are some other players, one in Holland, for example, a striker, and we saw his last game.

“So, we need to look after that again and maybe other guys who are playing in Sweden, so we have to also look at their games and then decide if those guys can be with us in June.”

