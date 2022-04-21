Radebe tells Broos to pick players like Jali and Zwane

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe wants coach Hugo Broos to add experienced players when they start their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in June.

Radebe feels it will be important for players like Andile Jali and Themba Zwane to be part of the national team as their form and experience in the CAF Champions League could benefit Bafana.

Both have been overlooked by Broos in the national team set-up despite showing good form for Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I think it is better when you have that support of senior players in a team where you have a lot of youngsters because you need character,” Radebe explained to the media after the Afcon draw in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Bafana were drawn against Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia in Group K.

“You need players that will raise their hands and players who will fight. Players like Jali can come in and give us that, but it is not up to me. It’s my opinion. It is the coach's decision at the end of the day.

“In order for us to do well I think we must have consistency in winning games. Yes, we are preparing for the future as well ... that we have to keep in mind, but I think to have experience and local players will help.

“In the teams that we saw in the draw, most of the players come from overseas. So it is going to be tough to face some of them if we qualify. We’ve seen when we played France, it was hard but we can take the positives as we played one of the best teams in Europe.”

Radebe, however, is confident that Bafana will qualify for Ivory Coast next year as he feels it is a fair draw for them. “To be honest, I think it is a good group. It could have gone either way by getting Ghana or Senegal, but we played Morocco before and we beat them,” he said.

“Not disrespecting Zimbabwe and Liberia because they can be tricky as well, I think this is a good group for us to start strong and showcase our intentions going into the Afcon by winning the group.”

Zimbabwe were part of the draw despite having been suspended by Fifa and may still not be part of the qualifiers if the ban is not lifted.