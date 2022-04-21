Barker keen to do double over Chiefs

Completing a league double over Kaizer Chiefs is something Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is desperate to achieve.

Stellenbosch will host Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday having already got the better of them this season when they edged them 1-0 at FNB Stadium last year.

And Barker feels it will be a huge achievement for his club as not only will they have taken six points off Chiefs if they win but they will also go level with them on 39 points in the log standings.

“The results from the Chippa game [a 1-0 loss] were disappointing because we had the opportunity to go level with two of the big teams in the country, Orlando Pirates and Chiefs, on points. Unfortunately, we didn’t,” Barker explained to the media.

“However, we have another opportunity. We beat Chiefs earlier this season and it will be a fantastic achievement for us if we make it a double. But right now the focus is on getting the three points and getting equal to them and creating a little bit of breathing space between ourselves and the eighth position team.

“The main objective is to finish in the top eight and the whole season we were amongst the top four teams and it is our responsibility to finish the season strong with the remaining five matches.”

Both teams will be coming into the match on the back of defeats, with Amakhosi losing 1-0 to SuperSport United at home this past weekend, while Stellies were beaten 1-0 by Chippa away.

And they will be desperate to avoid a successive defeat. “Our preparations are going very well and it is not a difficult game to motivate the players to be really up for the game. I’m excited for the fans to be able to come to the stadium to see the growth of the team,” Barker said.

“So big game for us as a club and a big opportunity to consolidate a place in the top eight and even try to finish in the top four positions and even dream of a CAF position.

“Everybody is also excited with the prospect of having fans back at the weekend and we just hope they will come in their numbers and get behind the boys and be that sort of motivation to help us get positive results.”

Fixtures

Saturday: Arrows v Sekhukhune, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Galaxy v Maritzburg, Mbombela, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Danie Craven, 5pm; Gallants v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm.

Sunday: Swallows v Baroka, Dobsonville, 3pm; Royal v AmaZulu, Chatsworth, 3pm.