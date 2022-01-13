Caf 'gathering reports' from Mali-Tunisia game spoiled by referee fiasco

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) says it is “gathering all the necessary reports” from Wednesday's controversial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Tunisia where referee Janny Sikazwe had a howler.

Caf said it would forward the documents to the relevant bodies within the continental organisation and could not comment further.

Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 at Stade Municipal de Limbe in Limbe, Cameroon. The Group F match was plunged into farcical circumstances when Zambian referee Sikazwe blew for time five minutes early, reconsidered, then committed the same error ending the game before 90 minutes.

“In relation to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations match between Tunisia and Mali played in Limbe on January 12 Caf is gathering all the necessary reports from the officials at the match,” Caf said.

“Caf is forwarding these documents to the competent bodies of Caf.

“At this stage Caf is not in a position to make further comment until the responsible bodies indicate the way forward.”