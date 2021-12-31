Mngqithi: Sundowns have more to worry about than Ahly in group stage

Manqoba Mngqithi has admitted Mamelodi Sundowns have been handed a tough draw in Group A of the 2021-22 Caf Champions League, not least against Pitso Mosimane's back-to-back champions Al Ahly.

Mngqithi, though, said that is the nature of the competition, and that the other three groups will present as tough a challenge to their competitors.

Sundowns' co-coach said it was the long travel — involving awkward connecting flights — and conditions in Sudan against tough competitors Al Hilal and Al Merrikh that will make Group A especially challenging for his team. Hilal and Merrikh were both 2015 semi-finalists in Africa's premier club competition.

Record 10-time winners Ahly, now coached by ex-Brazilians boss Mosimane, eliminated Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 Champions League, both times 3-1 on aggregate.

“The teams we are playing are all well coached. Al Ahly are the biggest team in Africa. Al Hilal are one of the most formidable teams in the Champions League — they are always in the group stage, always pushing for the quarterfinals,” Mngqithi said.