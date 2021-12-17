Soccer

Referee Gomes and assistant Siwela to do duty at Cameroon Afcon finals

17 December 2021 - 14:54
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Referee Victor Gomes will do duty at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in January and February.
Referee Victor Gomes will do duty at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in January and February.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed referee Victor Gomes and assistant referee Zakhele Siwela will be among the officials doing duty at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

Next year’s tournament will run from January 9 to 6 February to see which team will depose Algeria, who won the tournament in 2019 by beating Senegal in the final in Cairo, as African champions.

Gomes and Siwela are scheduled to travel to Cameroon early in the new year to undergo a mandatory refresher course organised prior to the tournament from January 3. The course will accompany physical, theoretical and technical tests.

Safa’s chair of the referees committee Natasha Tsichlas said she was proud the country has produced world-class match officials.

“The continuous appointment of our officials to oversee Fifa and Caf games is an indication that the continental and world football bodies have confidence in our officials,” Tsichlas.

“Over the years Safa has produced some world-class officials and we continue to do so on a constant basis. I would like to thank Safa president Danny Jordaan, CEO Tebogo Motlanthe and head of Safa referees Abdul Ebrahim for the sterling job they are doing in making sure SA continues to churn out excellent match officials.

“Good luck to Gomes and Siwela. I am confident they will do the country proud as they have always done in the past,’’ said Tsichlas.

Bafana Bafana have not qualified for the Cameroon finals.

Referees should be allowed to have their own briefings after games‚ says ref Victor Gomes

Football fans would have a better understanding of match officials’ decisions if referees were allowed to give their version of events in post-match ...
Sport
1 year ago

SA referee Victor Gomes: I believe dictatorship is not the correct way

Referee Victor Gomes is not sitting idle at home after football was suspended last month and is playing a role in the fight against the coronavirus ...
Sport
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell