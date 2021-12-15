‘I’m so honoured’: Pitso Mosimane named IFFHS Best African Club Coach of the Year

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane the best club coach in Africa for 2021.

Mosimane was named as the best club coach in Africa after he guided the Egyptian giants to back-to-back Caf Champions League titles and a Fifa Club World Cup bronze medal.

Taking to social media to react, Mosimane said he was honoured.

“I'm so honoured to have received this award and ranking. Thank you to Ranking IFFHS for the award. I’d like to thank my technical team Al Ahly, the players, the board, President El Khatib and all my supporters in Africa for always supporting me. Alhamdulillah,” said Mosimane.