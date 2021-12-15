‘I’m so honoured’: Pitso Mosimane named IFFHS Best African Club Coach of the Year
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane the best club coach in Africa for 2021.
Mosimane was named as the best club coach in Africa after he guided the Egyptian giants to back-to-back Caf Champions League titles and a Fifa Club World Cup bronze medal.
Taking to social media to react, Mosimane said he was honoured.
“I'm so honoured to have received this award and ranking. Thank you to Ranking IFFHS for the award. I’d like to thank my technical team Al Ahly, the players, the board, President El Khatib and all my supporters in Africa for always supporting me. Alhamdulillah,” said Mosimane.
I’m so honored to have received this award and ranking. Thank you to @Ranking_IFFHS for the award. I’d like to thank my technical team @AlAhly, the players, the Board, President El Khatib and all my supporters in Africa for always supporting me. Alhamdulillah 🙏🏾🇿🇦🇪🇬🌍 https://t.co/du9qCImdXT— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) December 13, 2021
Other winners included SA referee Victor Gomes, who was named as the Best Referee in Africa, while Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was named as the Caf Player of the Year and Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez won the Best Playmaker award.
The Caf Goalkeeper of the Year award went to Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy, Algeria manager Djamel Belmadi walked away with the Best National Coach award, while Lassina Traore was named the Best Young Player in Africa following his impressive exploits with Shakhtar in Ukraine.
Mosimane's award comes after Al Ahly veteran Ahmed Shobeir claimed Mosimane is set to renew his contract with the club.
“Mosimane wants to continue his successful run with Al Ahly, and the club wants the head coach to stay in his position.
“Pitso fully trusts his wife, who is also his agent, to represent him in the meeting, and the most probable outcome is Mosimane’s contract renewal with a 15% or 20% salary increase.”
On social media, many football fans agreed Mosimane deserved the award.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
