‘Mambush’ Mudau tips Peter Shalulile to break his Sundowns scoring record

Shalulile scored 15 goals and contributed six assists, and was named the Footballer and DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season in his first campaign with the Brazilians last season.

He has shown he is not a one season wonder as he has already rifled 13 goals and three assists this season, and Mudau is confident the striker will reach the 20-goal mark during their remaining 11 league matches.

If Shalulile reaches the 20-goal mark he will be the first player in almost 10 years to have done so since Nomvethe in the 2010-11 season while playing for Moroka Swallows.

“He is a busy player who keeps defenders on their toes all the time. He will not only score 20 goals but I believe he will break my all-time scoring record at Sundowns if he stays at the club longer.

“He is a clinical finisher. The other thing I like about him is that he is a very disciplined athlete who takes his job seriously.”

Asked what makes Shalulile difficult for opposition defenders, Mudau said he is always sniffing around the edge or inside the box for opportunities and has a devastating eye for goals.

“Sometimes he runs away from defenders by going wide but when he gets an opportunity to score he will punish you. That’s what makes him a very dangerous player.

“I know sometimes he misses chances but as long as he is on that pitch there is a strong possibility he will get one chance and bury it.

“He is not your typical target man who sits in the box, like Raphael Chukwu or the late Philemon Masinga used to do. Sometimes he runs to the left or right and he also goes to the middle and he benefits from the supply from the likes of Themba Zwane, Neo Maema and other midfielders.”