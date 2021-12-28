Davids on Pirates’ plans in transfer window: ‘There are discussions internally’

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids says the team has identified areas of their squad that need strengthening in the January transfer window, especially as a tough schedule from the Caf Confederation Cup group stages beckons.

Davids himself and co-coach Mandla Ncikazi had held “internal discussions” with the club's management on signings ahead of the DStv Premiership's Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break, but he could not reveal the positions identified.

Pirates have been boosted by the return from injury of a number of key players for perhaps their strongest combination available from an injury-ravaged year-and-a-half. They also have a squad that numbers close to 40.

David did not say if players would be shipped out in the transfer window. He said he and Ncikazi had asked for some areas of their squad to be strengthened after a battling start to the 2021-22 Premiership gave way to a promising run of form that saw Bucs go into the break in second place.

“There are some areas, and there are discussions internally in terms of those areas that we need to strengthen,” Davids said.