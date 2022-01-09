Caf increases Afcon 2021 prize money and will use VAR in all 52 matches

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have increased the prize money on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations kickoff on Sunday, and said all 52 matches will use Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

A Caf executive committee meeting in Douala, Cameroon on Friday resolved to increase the prize money for the Covid-19-delayed Nations Cup by a total US$1.850m (R28.8m).

The tournament kicks off in Yaounde on Sunday with the matches between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso (6pm SA time) and Ethiopia and Cape Verde (9pm), both at Olembe Stadium.

“The Caf executive committee has resolved to increase the prize money of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021,” the continental body said.

“The decision was taken at [Friday’s] executive committee meeting chaired by president Dr Patrice Motsepe in Douala, Cameroon.”

The new prize money will see the winners walk off with $5m (R78m), an increase of $500,000 (R7.8m). The runners-up earn $2.75m (R43m), an increase of $250,000 (R3.9m).

The semi-finalists will be paid $2.2m (R34m), an increase of $200,000 (R3.1m). The quarter-finalists will be paid $1.175m (R18m), an increase of $175,000 (R2.7m).