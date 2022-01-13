Limpopo Golf Challenge launches programme to attract young players

Organisers of the Limpopo Golf Championship have introduced ground-breaking community-based initiatives that will open doors to aspiring golfers in the province and expose them to the sport.

The fourth edition of the annual championship presented by the Limpopo Tourism Agency and co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour will be played at Euphoria Golf & Lifestyle Estate and Koro Creek Bushveld Golf Estate.

The 72-hole tournament tees off from March 31 to April 3 for a total purse of R3.5m with a host of entertainment and hospitality activities planned to showcase the best of Limpopo.

David Riddle, PGA SA board member, announced three initiatives that have been added to the Limpopo Golf Championship festivities.

“I am proud to be involved with the developmental aspect of the tournament and that we have come up with these initiatives,” Riddle said.

“First we will introduce young people in and around the region to golf through coaching clinics and we are speaking about 20 to 30 young people for a clinic taking place on March 30.

“Second is that we will host the Limpopo Youth Championship at one of our sister courses.

“This tournament will be held in the last week of June and we hope to host 40 to 60 youth and give them the opportunity to play golf and experience what it is like and how it feels to play in a championship.