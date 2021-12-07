WATCH | Ncikazi on AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates: ‘It's two desperate teams’

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has said his technical staff need to encourage a Bucs desperate for points to be calm in front of goal because “that’s the only way of taking the chances we create”.

Ncikazi admitted it was a case of two sides desperate for DStv Premiership points when the underachieving AmaZulu (ninth place) and Pirates (seventh) meet at Kings Park on Wednesday (kickoff 5.30pm).

Both teams have been struck by an epidemic of draws — AmaZulu have nine from 14 games and Bucs seven from 13 — in the opening half of the 2021-22 league season.

Ncikazi pointed out both had dominated their previous games — both 0-0 draws, Pirates’ against Baroka FC and Usuthu against Royal AM — without converting that advantage into a victory.

“I think it’s two desperate teams — desperate for points,” Ncikazi said.

“If you consider how AmaZulu played in their last match, which I thought they should have won, but they couldn’t score. The same scenario with us in our previous match.

“We know they are a good side. But like I said, if Pirates play the way we are playing, dominate the match the way we dominate, and take the chances that we create, we have a big chance of taking the three points.