Sundowns, Chippa keen to build on opening wins

Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United will be hoping to build on their opening round victories in the DStv Premiership when they meet at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow at 5pm.

Both teams opened their campaign with 1-0 victories against AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United.

They will now be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they clash in Gqeberha tomorrow.

Sundowns had dumped Kaizer Chiefs out of the MTN8 before securing the win over AmaZulu, yet co-coach Rulani Mokwena has warned that his side has not yet hit top gear.

“We are far from where we like to be. We’ve not hit top gear yet and it is a work in progress. We have to try to keep on working and improve the fluidity of our game,” Mokwena told the media.

“We are hoping that by the time we hit match five or six we will be in a good space in regards to our fluidity and our cohesion.

“We don’t complete our attacks and facilitate shots at goal because that’s how you win football matches. To have such a dominant performance with so much possession, creating so many possibilities to have goals and only have one shot at goal is probably something that leaves a sour taste in our mouth.”

Mokwena hopes to see some improvement against the Chilli Boys tomorrow as they look to maintain their brilliant start. “We knew that the first games of the season are not going to be as good as we know Sundowns, but we are in that space where we have to try and improve,” he said.