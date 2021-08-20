Kekana not guaranteed game time again this season – Mokwena

Sundowns veteran skipper's future hangs in balance

With Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana’s future in doubt, co-coach Rulani Mokwena maintained that the veteran midfielder is not guaranteed game time this season should he want to stay.



Kekana has been with Sundowns for just over 10 years and saw his role reduced after making 15 league appearances last campaign. And Mokwena has explained the reasons they feel the 36-year-old would play fewer games again this season. ..