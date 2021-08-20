Kekana not guaranteed game time again this season – Mokwena
Sundowns veteran skipper's future hangs in balance
With Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana’s future in doubt, co-coach Rulani Mokwena maintained that the veteran midfielder is not guaranteed game time this season should he want to stay.
Kekana has been with Sundowns for just over 10 years and saw his role reduced after making 15 league appearances last campaign. And Mokwena has explained the reasons they feel the 36-year-old would play fewer games again this season. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.