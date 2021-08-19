Invisible training sessions key to Mokwena's philosophy

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has stressed the importance of what he termed “invisible training sessions” as the cornerstone of success.

Mokwena spoke on the lessons he looks to pass on in his coaching career, from his interactions with young boys who hope to one day play football professionally to his professional charges at Downs.

“As our former president Nelson Mandela once said, sport has the power to bring societies together. When we look at where we are as a country and the amount of social ills we have to fight against, one of the biggest vehicles we can effectively use is sport. I tell my players that they are players for just a few hours, and the rest of their time, they are back as part of the broader society. I always emphasise the role environment plays in the development of an individual, as well as what I call ‘the invisible training sessions’. This refers to diet, nutrition, mental fortitude and discipline. You won’t always have the motivation to do things, and that is where discipline kicks in,” Mokwena said.

He was part of a panel assembled by food and beverage company Nestle who discussed the importance of sport and the life skills that can be learnt from it. The panel included former Banyana Banyana striker Portia Modise, African Boxing Union champion Thulani Mbenge, former professional rower Ursula Grobler, broadcaster Motshidisi Mohono and singer Kelly Khumalo.

With the Covid-19 pandemic and the related regulations leaving sport fields across the country empty, the goal is to get children back on the field of play, with the slogan #FindYourGrit used as the rallying call behind the initiative.

Mbenge, who is tipped as a future welterweight prospect, spoke of how sport can be a vehicle for youngster to evade the perils of teenage pregnancies or crime.