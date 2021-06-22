Celtic in hunt for women’s league title

Bloemfontein Celtic moved into the top four of the Hollywoodbets Super League following their emphatic 4-1 victory against Golden Ladies at the Mafikeng Rugby Stadium on Sunday.

Player of the match Matha Mahlaola and Nicol Micheal scored two goals each to help their team collect three points.

Holders Mamelodi Sundowns are at the summit of the table with 22 points from eight games with a game in hand, but Celtic will be encouraged by their progress in the league.

They have collected 19 points from nine games and are still in the hunt to win the league title. The rejuvenated Tshwane University of Technology recorded its biggest winning margin with a commanding 8-0 win over Tsunami Queens to move third on the log table with 19 points from nine matches.

Mahlaola received a prize of R2,000 and a trophy for winning the player of the match award. She was happy to walk away with the three points at the end of the five-goal thriller .

“I dedicate my award to my teammates I would not have done this without them. We worked hard in training and everything came together in this game. We do almost everything as a team and want to do well as a team," said Mahlaola

Weekend results

Golden Ladies 1 Celtic 4;TUT 8 Tsunami Queens 0; UJ 0 Thunderbirds1; UWC 1 Richmond United 0; Coal City Wizards 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 5; First Touch Academy 2 JVW 1; Durban Ladies 5 Ma-Indies 1