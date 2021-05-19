Women's league gets R17m boost

After going solo in the inaugural 2019-20 season of the women's league, the SA Football Association received a boost with the announcement of a R17m Hollywood Bets sponsorship.

The two parties signed a one-year deal with an option to renew.

The 14-team league will be known as the Hollywood Bets Super League and one match will be televised live on SABC on Sundays.

The winners of the league will collect a cool R2m with the runners-up taking home R1m. The other teams will receive a R150,000 participation fee.

The player of the year, young player, coach of the year, and the top scorer will each receive individual prizes of R50,000 at the end of the season. Safa president Danny Jordaan, CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and the sponsors' commercial manager Sandisiwe Bhengu attended the event announcing the sponsorship.

“The grant that the teams were getting last year will be increased; we are just working on the calculations. Women's football will never be the same in SA. We will see an increase in players that will play overseas,” said Motlanthe.

Jordaan said he is hoping that other companies will join Hollywood Bets in assisting women's football.

“We are following the world trend [in] calling this league a super league, it's called that way in Spain and England. The gap between the provincial league and the national league was too big. We started a league and created it without a sponsor and Safa funded it. We now have 32 women players playing overseas. We are happy that we have a commercial partner and we moved from Safa national league to a super league. We hope others will come and invest money in this league,” said Jordaan.