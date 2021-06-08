Touch Academy fails to capitalise on Downs' draw

First Touch Academy missed an opportunity to close the gap on Sundowns in their 1-1 draw at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium against struggling Thunderbirds on Sunday in the Hollywoodbets Super League.

Sundowns played a 2-2 draw with JVW at the Tsakani Stadium in Boksburg, but the Polokwane side failed to capitalise on the champions’ failure to collect the three points.

Pricilla Pesa scored an early goal to give the home side a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute. However, the Eastern Cape-based visitors equalised eight minutes before the half-time break courtesy of Thandokazi Maqhinana. Player of the Match Philisa Mjambane was happy with the point and hopes that it would be the beginning of a turnaround in fortune for her struggling team. “We played a good game and deservedly walked away with a point away from home. We came back from a goal down and a draw is good for us,” said Mjambane.

The coach of the home team, John Hlako, said a draw was a bitter pill to swallow. “We allowed them to come back into the game after we made a great start. I do not know what happened out there, we lost it. We did not make use of the numerous goal-scoring opportunities that we created. I am not happy with a point, but I will settle for it,” said a disappointed Hlako.

The visiting coach, Thembalethu Aplein, was happy to take a point and praised the team for a job well done. “We defended well and worked hard to get a point. Well done to the technical team, they have been working hard. A draw is a fair result as we have travelled for more than 1,000km to get to Limpopo,” said a jubilant Aplein.

Weekend results

First Touch Academy 1 Thunderbirds 1; JVW 2 Sundowns 2; UWC 1 UJ 0; Coal City Wizards 0 TUT3; Golden Ladies 0 Richmond United 1; Ma-Indies 2 Celtic 3; Durban Ladies 2 Tsunami Queens 3;