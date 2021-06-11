Soccer

Battle of varsities as TUT host UJ

Red Machine hope to continue with their wining streak

By Charles Baloyi - 11 June 2021 - 09:53
Nomathamsanqa Sikweza of UJ fight for the ball with Amanda Mkhize of Durban during the Hollywoodbets Super League match between University of Johannesburg FC and Durban Ladies FC at UJ Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) are showing signs of improvement after their slow start to their Hollywoodbets Super League campaign.

The Red Machine were at their best when they hammered Coal City Wizards 3-0 away from home last week.

TUT will host UJ in the battle of the universities at the TUT Stadium in a televised game on SABC 1 on Sunday at 3pm.

TUT coach Anna Monate is happier now, judging by their recent run of results in their past two matches.

UJ are in danger of losing back-to-back away matches after they lost to UWC in Cape Town last week.

TUT are in sixth place with 13 games on the log table from seven matches and they trail the log leaders by six points from the same number of games.

UJ are in ninth place with eight points from seven matches and they need a positive result to boost their confidence. TUT will be hoping to continue from where they left off in the next game against the visiting UJ. “Our biggest problem has been scoring and a lapse in concentration. We play one half better than the other and those are some of the things that we needed to address in our team,” Monate told Sowetan.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Celtic v JVW, Siwelele Park, Bloemfontein, 3pm; Ma-Indies v Golden Ladies, Thohoyandou, Stadium, 3pm; Sundowns v First Touch Academy, Groenkloof Stadium, Pretoria; Richmond United v Durban Ladies, Merino Stadium, De Aar; Thunderbirds v Coal City Wizards, Jan Smuts Stadium, Eastern Cape; Tsunami Queens v UWC, Itabazwe Sports Complex, Harrismith, 3pm

Sunday: TUT v UJ, TUT Stadium, 3pm

