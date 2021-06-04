Top-of-the-table clash as Downs face JVW

Despite being at the top of the Hollywoodbets Super League, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala is not entertaining thoughts of winning the title yet.

Tshabalala's charges lead second-placed JVW by four points and will visit JVW in a top-of-the-table clash at the Boksburg Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) have fallen off the pace and JVW are now seen as the main challengers to the Sundowns team.

TUT are sixth on the log with eight points and have a lot to do if they are to catch up with the Brazilians, who have won all six games. They are expect to be tested by JVW at the weekend.

“It is too early to talk about the title. We are taking it one game at a time and [will] see what will happen. We were struggling to score goals and we got it right in the derby win against TUT," said Tshabalala.

Sundowns hammered TUT 4-1 in the Tshwane derby and never looked back since that big win. Last week, Sundowns defeated Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0, and a week before that they thrashed Thunderbirds 4-0 in Tshwane. The goals are coming at a high rate and Amanda Dlamini and her JVW teammates must bring their A-game against Sundowns.

JVW won their past two league matches, beating TUT 2-0 and Thunderbirds 1-0, keeping clean sheets in both matches. Their defence must be on high alert as the free-scoring Brazilians, who have found the back of the net 18 times, could add to their tally.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Ma-Indies v Celtic, Thohoyandou Stadium, 3pm; JVW v Sundowns, Boksburg Stadium, 3pm; Golden Ladies v Richmond United, Montshioa Stadium, Mahikeng, 3pm; First Touch Academy v Thunderbirds, Seshego Stadium, 3pm; Durban Ladies v Tsunami Queens, Chatsworth Stadium, Durban, 1pm; Coal City Wizards v TUT, Puma Rugby Stadium, Witbank, 3pm; UWC v UJ, UWC Stadium, Cape Town, 3pm.