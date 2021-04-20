Chiefs thrilled by first MDC victory

Kaizer Chiefs registered their first victory in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge reserve league in a five-goal thriller when they defeated Black Leopards 3-2 at Milpark at the weekend.

Salol Hadebe scored a brace to help Amakhosi to win their first league game of the season. Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane breathed a sigh of relief as his side got their reserve league campaign back on track.

“The energy level dropped quickly because we have not been playing for a long time,” said Zwane.

“I am disappointed by our finishing. We could have scored many goals but wasted too many chances. We will go back to training to work on our finishing,” he said.

The new MDC consists of two streams of eight teams, and two teams from each stream will advance to the semifinals. Sundowns were the big winners in stream one following a convincing 4-0 victory over Swallows at Milpark.

Baroka matched Sundowns’ big win with a commanding 4-0 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Limpopo derby, while Pirates beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 and are equal on six points with log leaders Sundowns in stream two.

Maritzburg tightened their grip at the top of the log with six points and are looking good after a round of two matches in stream one. Stellenbosch also cruised into a comfortable 4-1 victory in the derby over Cape Town City to register their first win of the season and remain on track to qualify for the semis as they trail the log leaders by two points after a round of two matches.

Weekend results

Sundowns 4 Swallows 0; Pirates 2 Celtic 1; Chiefs 3 Leopards 2; Arrows 3 Maritzburg 5; Stellenbosch 4 Cape Town City 1; Chippa 0 AmaZulu 0, Baroka 4 Tshakhuma 0; SuperSport 1 TS Galaxy 1.