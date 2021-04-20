Upbeat Bucs shift focus to continental competition

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is satisfied with their 2-0 victory over Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership match on Sunday, following a humiliating cup loss on Thursday.

Bucs lost 4-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash that was billed "final before the final", but ended with a lot of pain for the Soweto giants. The Sea Robbers needed immediate redemption against Maritzburg and received via a brace by Vincent Pule.

Ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup group stage match against ES Setif at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm), Zinnbauer said it was important to win against the Team of Choice to get their confidence back.

“You know as a coach and as a player, after that game against Sundowns, we needed three points and the focus was on getting them [points] rather than the performances,” Zinnbauer told the media after the game.

“The result is good for us. It is not easy coming to play a match after losing the previous one hard. There were many new players in the team and we started poorly in the first 15 or 20 minutes, but we came back to the game and at the end of the day, what is important is the results.

“It was not easy for the players to come back and show good performance and we are happy about the results.”

Pirates remain unbeaten in the continental competition with eight points from four matches in Group A. With a good shot at a top-two finish and advance to the quarterfinals, Zinnbauer is optimistic that they will get a good result tomorrow.

“We have a tough game on Wednesday against Setif, and our focus is on that game, and we will see what’s coming at the weekend [against Swallows in the league match].

“The results in the Confederation Cup have been good for us. We are unbeaten and this is the target on Wednesday to remain undefeated.

“We are also looking forward to qualifying for the quarterfinal and representing the country in this competition. Once we advance to the quarterfinals, you have the possibility of going to the semifinals and the final.

“It is good for the players as they get new experience, and the more you get success outside, the supporters are happy.”