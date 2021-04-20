No more draws, vows Swallows coach

Swallows coach Brandon Truter was summoned by chair David Mogashoa to explain why they were drawing games at an alarming rate in the DStv Premiership. Truter explained himself to the boss and promised to convert the many draws into wins going forward.

He gave a huge sigh of relief when they defeated Black Leopards in Soweto in their previous league game two weeks ago. However, the chair expects another win when Swallows visit Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein today at 5pm.

“I was called to explain myself to the chairman and, indeed, he was not happy with the draws. I told him that a point is a step forward and that the PSL is much more difficult than the GladAfrica Championship. We are safe from relegation and do not have too much pressure like the teams at the bottom.

"He then told me to start planning for next season and to identify the players that I would like to sign. I have identified the three players from Celtic but I cannot mention them. I will watch them again in our match,” Truter told Sowetan yesterday.

Truter said no-one was more relieved than he was when Swallows defeated bottom-of-the-table Leopards 1-0 at the Dobsonville Stadium in their last league game. “The win felt like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I also don’t enjoy drawing too many games, but the PSL is a difficult league,” he said.

Truter will be able to call on the services of leading goal-scorer Ruzaigh Gamildien with 11 goals, who is back from injury, while Kagiso Malinga is still out injured.

However, he expects a tough game from the Free State-based Celtic.

“It is going to be a tricky game. However, we will try to win it for our chairperson. He wants a win, not another draw,” said Truter.

Fixtures

Today: Chippa v Baroka, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 3pm; Celtic v Swallows, Dr. Molemela Stadium, 5pm.

Tomorrow: Leopards v Stellenbosch, Thohoyandou, 3pm; AmaZulu v Sundowns, Kings Park Stadium, 3pm; Chiefs v Cape Town City, FNB, 5pm; SuperSport v Golden Arrows, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 5pm.

Friday: Maritzburg v Baroka, Harry Gwala Stadium, 5pm

Saturday: Leopards v SuperSport, Thohoyandou, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Celtic, Danie Craven Stadium, 3pm

AmaZulu v TS Galaxy, Kings Park Stadium, 5pm; Cape Town City v Tshakuma, 5pm; Swallows v Pirates, Dobsonville Stadium, 5pm.

Sunday: Chiefs v Sundowns, Loftus Versfeld, 3pm; Chippa v Arrows, Sisa Dukashe Stadium 3pm.