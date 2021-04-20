Bafana coach ready in the wings

The SA Football Association (Safa) will finally name the Bafana Bafana coach on Saturday, with the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers looming.

Safa’s technical committee has handed its recommendations for the vacant post to the national executive committee (NEC), which has started talks with the men who have made the shortlist.

According to sources, Frenchman Herve Renard, Portuguese national Carlos Queiroz and Belgian Hugo Broos are the men shortlisted, and Safa has started talks with them.

The technical committee has been busy for the last two weeks after receiving more than 200 applications since Molefi Ntseki was fired last month after failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

Chair of the committee Jack Maluleka referred Sowetan to Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi, who confirmed that Bafana would have a coach on Saturday but didn’t divulge the names of the shortlisted men.

“What happened is that the technical committee forwarded the shortlisted men to Safa and they will deliberate on who is the viable option on Saturday,” Chimhavi told this paper yesterday.

The technical committee had three meetings last week and examined the options available and who they felt would be the best candidates.

During the meetings names like Pitso Mosimane, Gavin Hunt, Manqoba Mngqithi and Eric Tinkler were discussed. But it seems the decision was then taken to go for a foreign coach who since left - Renard, Queiroz, and Broos being the three shortlisted men.

Queiroz has coached Bafana before between 2000 and 2002 and this makes him a favourite to replace Ntseki.

Renard confirmed in the past that he had been approached for the Bafana job in 2017 but Safa couldn't afford him at the time.

The Frenchman is currently the head coach of Saudi Arabia.

Bafana must have a coach who will hit the ground running, with the qualifiers set to begin in June. They are in Group G together with Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia.

They will start their qualifiers against Zimbabwe on June 8 before hosting Ghana the following week.

And time is no longer with them, with six weeks now before their first match of the qualifiers.