Rumours of Highlands' sale tripped our top-8 dream – Mvala

Mamelodi Sundowns-bound Highlands Park star Mothobi Mvala has attributed the team’s failure to finish in the top eight this season to the unfolding of the news that the club had sold their Premiership status, just a few games before the conclusion of the campaign.



It’s widely understood that Highlands are a step closer to selling their top-flight franchise to TS Galaxy owner and former football agent Tim Sukazi, subject to the Premier Soccer League’s approval...