Rumours of Highlands' sale tripped our top-8 dream – Mvala
Mamelodi Sundowns-bound Highlands Park star Mothobi Mvala has attributed the team’s failure to finish in the top eight this season to the unfolding of the news that the club had sold their Premiership status, just a few games before the conclusion of the campaign.
It’s widely understood that Highlands are a step closer to selling their top-flight franchise to TS Galaxy owner and former football agent Tim Sukazi, subject to the Premier Soccer League’s approval...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.