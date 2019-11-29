Highlands entrench their non-selling status

Unlike some clubs of their stature who see no problem in cashing in on their best players, Highlands Park are gradually building a reputation as a non-selling club.

Teams who are arguably of their calibre such as Cape Town City and AmaZulu, among others, have in recent seasons sold their star players like Aubrey Ngoma and Emiliano Tade to Sundowns.

Just last season, Highlands managed to hold onto their hard-nosed midfielder Mothobi Mvala, whose exploits saw fellow PSL Nemesis hankering for his signature, but the Tembisa club convinced the Bafana workaholic to stay put.

Highlands have another hot property in Peter Shalulile, who tops the scoring charts with eight league goals. Big guns in Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are believed to have earmarked the Namibian for the January transfer-window.

However, Highlands chairperson Brad Kaftel has emphasised the club won't budge on their stance of not selling their players to local clubs, unless it's offers they can't refuse.