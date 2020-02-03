Relief as Highlands Park get vital points

The seven minutes added time by referee Jelly Chavani at the end of the Absa Premiership fixture between Highlands Park and Baroka on Saturday caused so much anxiety among the Tembisa club's ranks.

At the end, management, players and fans of the Lions of the North were so jubilant, one would think Highlands had won the league.

Their celebration is understandable because they were on a knife-edge and anything could still have happened to their 1-0 lead, courtesy of defender Bevan Fransman who headed home a long throw-in by Ryan Rae in the 70th minute.

Bakgaga threw everything into the game in search of an equaliser and they were almost rewarded, but Gerald Phiri Junior's free-kick was cleared off the line.

"Wow, thank God, it's over," said club director Bred Kaftel.

Mothobi Mvala, who was stretchered off the pitch after an injury to his knee in the 44th minute, tried hard to put on a brave face as he sat alone on the bench while his teammates celebrated their victory.