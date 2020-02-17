Shalulile nearing his target goal

If you set goals in life, work hard and push yourself even above your limits, you are bound to achieve those dreams - even above them.

That was the reaction of deadly Highlands Park striker Peter Shalulile after he netted a brace that saw his team retain the number eight spot in the league table.

This after the Lions of the North defeated Bloemfontein Celtic at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday. The result also meant that Highlands avenged their first-round 3-1 defeat at the hands of Celtic.

Shalulile scored that solitary goal.

The speedy Namibian international was also on target last week when Highlands Park bundled Uthongathi out of the Nedbank Cup competition at the same stadium in Tembisa on the East Rand.

"If you work hard and push yourself, you will be achieve your goals," said the forward, who has since scored 12 goals.