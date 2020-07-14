Mothobi Mvala admits this season wasn't his best

Highlands Park midfielder Mothobi Mvala has admitted that this season his performance had dropped compared to the previous campaign.

Mvala, 26, was outstanding for Highlands last season producing consistent performances which also caught interests from Mamelodi Sundowns but the deal never happened.

This season, however, he struggled to replicate the same levels of performance, with the football suspension due to lockdown dashing hopes for a late flurry deeper into the season.

In his 22 appearances this campaign for Highlands, the man from Free State has managed to score three goals compared to eight he netted last season in 26 matches.

"I think last season most teams didn't know my strength and it was easier for me," Mvala told Sowetan.

"This time, things are a bit difficult because teams have figured out how I play and they were not making things easier for me."