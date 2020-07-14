Mothobi Mvala admits this season wasn't his best
Highlands Park midfielder Mothobi Mvala has admitted that this season his performance had dropped compared to the previous campaign.
Mvala, 26, was outstanding for Highlands last season producing consistent performances which also caught interests from Mamelodi Sundowns but the deal never happened.
This season, however, he struggled to replicate the same levels of performance, with the football suspension due to lockdown dashing hopes for a late flurry deeper into the season.
In his 22 appearances this campaign for Highlands, the man from Free State has managed to score three goals compared to eight he netted last season in 26 matches.
"I think last season most teams didn't know my strength and it was easier for me," Mvala told Sowetan.
"This time, things are a bit difficult because teams have figured out how I play and they were not making things easier for me."
The suspension of the Premier Soccer League season since March has given the midfielder an opportunity to work on his game, adding new tricks no other teams know about.
"I agree my performance is not the same as last season but with the coaches and the players around me, it helps because I'm not exposed and we are doing well as a team."
Mvala continued: "It is not about me scoring goals it is about the whole team winning. If Peter Shalulile and everyone score, I am happy.
"But at least I did manage to score vital goals for the team and when the league resumes hopefully, I will score again."
Having finally returned to training as they prepare for the resumption of football, Mvala hopes things will be better this time around.
"Since we have started in groups, it has been going well because, during the lockdown, we were training individually.
"Coming back to the field, it is not that difficult because the fitness is still there.
"We can't wait to see ourselves back on the field and play official games."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.