Swallows intend to keep loan players

Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa has made it clear they aim to keep the influential squad members who helped the Soweto club engineer a sensational return to the Premiership.

Having been demoted from the elite league in 2014/15 season, Swallows confirmed their return to the big league via winning the second-tier championship at the weekend.

Swallows clinched automatic promotion by virtue of a better goal difference as they were level on 57 points with Ajax, who’d to settle for position two and will compete in the play-offs.

The triumphant Swallows team is made up of tried and tested troops who were discarded by Premiership clubs in the past, the likes of Vuyo Mere, Lebohang Mokoena, goalkeeper Virgil Vries and striker Ace Bhengu among many others.

The Dube Birds complimented experience with some promising stars such as Given Thibedi, Itumeleng Shopane, Sizwe Twala and Ayanda Rorwana (all on loan from Kaizer Chiefs) and the eventual club’s leading-scorer Kagiso Malinga (12 goals), who was loaned from SuperSport United.