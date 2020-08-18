Ajax, Swallows clash a must-win for both teams

Today’s top-of-the-table clash between leaders Ajax Cape Town and second-placed Swallows at Rand Stadium could paint a clearer picture as to who will clinch automatic promotion between the two teams.

Heading into the 1pm kickoff, Ajax sit comfortably at the summit of the GladAfrica Championship table, having garnered 51 points, six behind Swallows from 26 games.

These teams come from contrasting results. Ajax would hope to bounce back following a 1-0 defeat to third-placed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday, while Swallows are in high spirits after beating Real Kings 1-0 on the same day.

Urban Warriors interim mentor Calvin Marlin came close to admitting that today’s game has the potential to settle the debate of who will gain the outright ascendance into the top-flight.

“Everybody knows that we’re number one and they’re number two. If we win the game that means the league is sorted… settled in a way. If we lose we are still in it as well but they’ll gain some leverage,’’ Marlin told Sowetan yesterday.

“For us, we can gain a lot more than what we can lose [if they win] but for Swallows, if they lose that’s pretty much it for them.’’

Meanwhile, Swallows chairman David Mogashoa said beating Urban Warriors would be a huge motivation. “A win would just motivate us to keep on fighting.’’