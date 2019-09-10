Lebohang Mokoena vows Swallows will rise from drop zone
As a Soweto-born chap, Lebohang Mokoena is honoured to be leading the newly revamped Swallows but there is little time for sentiment as the midfielder has warned that a lot of work lies ahead.
The Diepkloof-born winger emerged as the captain of the new-look Birds after the club's return to professional football.
Now that they are back in the National First Division (GladAfrica Championship), the aim is to ensure that the club does not go down again.
"For me it's a privilege to be the captain of this historic club. It's one of the most important clubs in the country and we have a responsibility to make sure that it stays that way," Mokoena said.
"For the club to return to where it is today took blood, sweat and tears from our leadership behind the scenes. We owe it to the fans and the management to get this club back to the Premier League."
While much has been written about the Dube Birds off the field of play, on the field the team has not had the best of starts to the season.
They are bottom of the standings after two losses and a draw. Pressure is already mounting on coach Zeca Marques considering the reported R25m that has already been spent by Panyaza Lesufi and David Mogashoa to get the club where it is.
Mokoena is also not happy with the start the team has had. "Obviously we have been going through a transitional phase as a team," he said.
"We are working hard to rectify our mistakes because we have not had the best start. We have been working hard on our synergy so I think we will come right."
Marques has the next two weeks to whip the players into shape, ahead of September 22 trip to Steenberg United at Athlone Stadium .
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.