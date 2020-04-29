Swallows still flying high despite coronavirus
Losing a sponsor during these tough economic times due to Covid-19 was not ideal, but Swallows FC remain financially sound, says chairman David Mogashoa, and salaries continue to be paid in full.
Earlier this month, the resurrected Soweto club parted ways with sponsor IN2IT Technologies after the company was implicated in an irregular R30m Gauteng government tender.
Due to the club's ties with education MEC Panyaza Lesu fi, a wrong impression was created and the sponsorship of R150,000 per month was terminated.
"As a club we had to look at the negative perception that would have been created by our association with the sponsor. Swallows was a brand that disappeared, so now we cannot come back with a scandal," Mogashoa told Sowetan.
"As you know, the MEC is associated with the club and they [IN2IT Technologies] do business with government, so we felt that those issues must be sorted out and their name must be cleared.
"We have not cut any salaries up to so far and players are paid their full salaries. We will reassess [the situation] next month and see how it goes.
"We will also be guided by the PSL and if they continue paying the grant."
The businessman, who owns the Bahwiti consortium, which has interests in security, construction and logistics, is once again funding the club from his own pocket.
"We have had to go back to the previous funding model where my own personal company is subsidising the club.
"What it means is that I have to work harder. If I was working eight hours a day before, I now have to do double."
The Dube Birds were in fine form before the suspension of the games with them in second position with 41 points from 24 games.
Coach Brandon Truter, who arrived in the middle of the campaign to replace Zaca Marques, has done wonders with the team.
"The coach has done superbly well since he arrived. He has gotten the best out of the players, and if you look at our position we are in line for promotion to the Absa Premiership."
