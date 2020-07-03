Swallows feel the pinch of health protocols

Derived from a popular car insurance TV ad, "breathing through the wound" has arguably been the most used line in the country to describe one's dire financial situation this year.

This citation looks appropriate to narrate the story of several GladAfrica Championship clubs, who were forced to dig deeper into their pockets to make sure they comply with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and sports ministry Covid-19 guidelines, before they can be granted permission to resume training.

The health protocols stipulated by the PSL and sports ministry include the testing of all the players alongside staff and disinfection of training fields. All clubs are also mandated to hire Covid-19 compliance officers. Coronavirus tests cost between R850 and R1,500 per person.

Moroka Swallows chair David Mogashoa has revealed that the Soweto club spent around R600,000 to make sure they comply with the league's protocols before they are allowed to resume training.