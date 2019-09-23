Mother tongue is best for children

Language is a fundamental part of who we are and how we understand our world. How does the lack of mother tongue books in South Africa affect our children?

Nonuse of mother tongue makes it difficult for many children to learn to understand their world and to learn other languages. People forget that language expresses our attitudes, beliefs, behaviours, spirituality, social concerns and knowledge. It's intertwined with how we do things and who we are.

Without it, it might be hard for children to process new knowledge, to express what they know and to engage in discussions.

You've spoken before about how few original books there are in Xhosa and Zulu. Translators are always asked to translate from English, never into English. We must change this. What projects have you found that are working to make that change a reality?

One project is the Oxford University Press and the Centre for Multilingualism and Diversities Research project (at the University of the Western Cape) where they take Xhosa classics like Ityalalamawele and turn them into English.

The authors involved in the project are Antjie Krog, David waMaahlamela, Loyiso Mletshe, Zukile Jama, Thenjiswa Ntwana, Sindiwe Magona and others. These books are published under the name African Pulse.

I am happy that this literature is being made available in English because it also offers other possibilities of Nguni literature being translated to Sotho languages as well as to other African languages and vice versa. This means we can, for example, have access to Tsonga literature and read each other as Africans.

What challenges and surprises are there translating into or from Xhosa?

It's not so much about giving a literal translation (word for word) but looking for equivalents in the target language.

Idioms pose a challenge. If a concept does not exist in one of the languages, you must replace it with an equivalent.