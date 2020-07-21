Swallows FC owner David Mogashoa says the suspended national first division season must be declared null and void as most sides in the lower tier of South African football are not likely to be able to afford the costs required to house the clubs in the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) biologically safe environment.

“If the PSL and Safa (South African Football Association) do not agree on the date of resumption‚ then the cancellation of the season is going to be an option‚” says Mogashoa‚ whose team was second behind Ajax Cape Town with six games to go when the season was stopped in mid-March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Birds boss said the suggestion of cancelling the NFD season did not‚ however‚ come from the teams playing in the lower tier of SA football.

“That was a suggestion that was put out by John Comitis (Cape Town City boss)‚ which I think it might make sense‚" he said.

“But the very same suggestion may not make sense for teams currently at number 3‚ 4‚ 5 who may feel they can even beat Ajax on promotion.