Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will take part in a citywide revenue collection blitz on Monday to collect just under R1-billion in arrears from over 2‚000 businesses that have failed to pay for city services.

Mashaba will be joined by the Johannesburg Metro Police’s Department’s newly-appointed police chief‚ David Tembe‚ the head of the city’s Group Forensics Investigative Department‚ General Shadrack Sibiya‚ the city’s head of legal services‚ Isaac Mogashoa‚ and senior officials from the city and entities.