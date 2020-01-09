Gavin Hunt heeds call to mould youth

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has heeded the call from the club's chairman to promote more youth players to the senior team.

In an earlier interview with Sowetan, club chairman Alan Fainman said he wanted Wits have a model similar to that of Ajax Amsterdam where majority of the first team players are developed in-house.

"Part of our vision is to have most of our players coming from our ranks. We are one of the clubs in the country that invests a lot of money into youth development. Not only that, but these products must go on to become national team players," Fainman said then.

In the past few weeks, youngsters Rowan Human and Solly Khunyedi (both 19) have been promoted to the first team.

Hunt says he will give more reserve team players a chance (from the Multichoice Diski Challenge) going forward.