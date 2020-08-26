Enough of love letters, Mr President, we want action
British author and corporate coach, Rasheed Ogunlaru, reflecting on the importance of deeds over words, says: “In leadership, life and all things, it is far wiser to judge people by their deeds than their speech – their track record rather than their talk”.
I found myself thinking about these profound words a few days ago when I read President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter to members of the ANC. The letter, which has been widely circulated, is an impassioned plea to members and leaders of the governing party of SA to work towards the reclaiming of the party’s moral authority by closing ranks on corrupt individuals...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.