Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says he agrees with Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza that the season needs to get back on track sooner rather than later.

Hunt said Wits returned to training last week in upbeat mood despite the confirmation of the sale of the club.

He said the players might see the completion of the season as an opportunity to go out with a bang‚ perhaps even winning one last trophy for the 99-year-old team.

Wits are in the Nedbank Cup semifinals‚ and even in with an outside chance still of the Absa Premiership title in sixth place‚ 10 points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs but with a game in hand.

On Monday Khoza said in a press conference that while Fifa‚ due to the effects of the coronavirus‚ allows seasons to go past August 31 as a 2019-20 cut-off date‚ the PSL has maintained that deadline as a financial necessity.