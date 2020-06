SA Zionist Federation condemns 'ANC assault' on chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

The SA Zionist Federation has condemned the ANC and others who criticised chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for “endorsing” Israel.

Mogoeng was called out by the ruling party in a statement for appearing to support Israel during a webinar hosted by the The Jerusalem Post.

“The chief justice's heartfelt sentiment exposed the boundaries of the ANC’s support for the constitutional right of freedom of religion, thought and opinion. This assault is not simply on the chief justice but on the rights of the many millions of South Africans, Christian or not, who believe in Israel and her right to exist peacefully alongside the Palestinians,” said Rowan Polovin, national chair of the SA Zionist Federation.

The federation accused the ANC of “paying lip-service” to the notion of a negotiated and peaceful resolution to the conflict between the Palestinians and Israel.